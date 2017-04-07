Sunday in the Park with Hugh Jackman, Ana Villafane's Inspiring Weekend Vibes & Other Magical Hot Shots

The weekend is here, Broadway fans! Whether you're chilling out like On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe or seeing shows (as a bunch of stars have this week), you've got to kick it all off with our latest roundup of hot shots.View Photo Gallery...
The weekend is here, Broadway fans! Whether you're chilling out like On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe or seeing shows (as a bunch of stars have this week), you've got to kick it all off with our latest roundup of hot shots.View Photo Gallery...
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 9: Sweet North Carolina
Exclusive! Watch Hamilton Fave Mandy Gonzalez Belt Out the Dear Evan Hansen Smash 'Waving Through a Window'
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 8: Snorkeling for Jesus