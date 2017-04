Aladdin Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Sets Start Date in Broadway’s Hamilton

James Monroe Iglehart, who recently left his Tony-winning role as the Genie in Aladdin, has set a start date for Broadway hit Hamilton. He’ll begin performances as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson on April 14, the same day Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James begins as King George.



Seth Stewart currently plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, and Taran Killam appears as King George III. They play their final performances April 13.



Iglehart and James join a cast that includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.