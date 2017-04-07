 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, Starring Gideon Glick, Sets April Closing Date

Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, Starring Gideon Glick, Sets April Closing Date
'Significant Other' will close on April 23.

It's the last dance for Joshua Harmon's Significant Other. The play, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Gideon Glick will take its final bow on April 23. At the time of its closing, the bittersweet comedy, which has been struggling at the box office and even announced a closing date in August, will have played a total of 79 began performances at the Booth Theatre.

The Broadway run of Harmon's play follows a 2015 off-Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. In addition to Glick, the cast features Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg and Luke Smith.

Significant Other follows Jordan Berman (Glick), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends. But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.


 

