The Name on Everybody's Lips! Bianca Marroquin Set to Sizzle in Broadway's Chicago

News By Broadway.com Staff April 11, 2017 - 11:10AM
The Name on Everybody's Lips! Bianca Marroquin Set to Sizzle in Broadway's Chicago
Bianca Marroquín in 'Chicago'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Marroquin returns to the production on May 1.

Hotcha! A Chicago veteran is back to rake in the chips. Bianca Marroquín will assume the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival from May 1 through July 2, taking over for Charlotte d'Amboise. As previously announced, Ryoko Yonekura will step into Roxie's tap shoes on July 3.

Marroquín has become a familiar face at the Ambassador Theatre, having celebrated over a dozen stints as Roxie in the Broadway mainstay. Upon returning to the role in July 2016, she and long-time friend Jaime Camil made history as the first two Mexican-born actors to lead a Broadway musical together.

She has also appeared on Broadway in In the Heights and The Pajama Game. Marroquín's additional credits include Carnegie Hall’s 2016 warehouse presentation of West Side Story and Mexican productions of Rent, Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music.

The current cast of Chicago also includes Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony Yazbeck as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

