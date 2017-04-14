 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway

The new musical based on Roald Dahl's classic novel arrives on Broadway!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Music Men Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman on Writing for Oompa Loompas, Christian Borle & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff April 14, 2017 - 10:39AM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Music Men Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman on Writing for Oompa Loompas, Christian Borle & More

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

The Tony winning songwriters of Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can and Smash share songs from the long journey to Broadway with Charlie.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   Building Broadway  |  Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets