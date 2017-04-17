Broadway BUZZ

Katy Sullivan
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)
Martyna Majok’s New York Premiere Cost of Living Announces Full Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 17, 2017

Cost of Living, the new play by Martyna Majok, has announced complete casting for its New York premiere production with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center – Stage I. Jo Bonney directs. Previews begin May 16 in advance of a June 7 opening night. The MTC production follows a 2016 world premiere with Williamstown Theatre Festival. 

The cast of Cost of Living will feature Jolly Abraham as Jess, Gregg Mozgala as John, Katy Sullivan as Ani and Victor Williams as Eddie.

Cost of Living is the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires over-worked Jess, a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Majok’s play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies — abled and disabled — meet each other.

The creative team for Cost of Living features Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Robert Kaplowitz (sound design) and Thomas Schall (movement consultant).

