Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

© Justin "Squigs" Robertson
In a Masterful Stage Swap, Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Open in The Little Foxes on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2017

The new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, opens April 19 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. The unique production, featuring the two stars alternating at each performance in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard, is directed by Daniel Sullivan. On opening night, Linney will play Regina with Nixon as Birdie. The revival began previews March 29. The limited run concludes on June 18.

In addition to Linney and Nixon, the cast includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Horace, Darren Goldstein as Oscar, Michael McKean as Ben, David Alford as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz as Leo Hubbard, Caroline Stefanie Clay as Addie, Francesca Carpanini as Alexandra Giddens and Charles Turner as Cal.

Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows Regina and Birdie as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.

To commemorate the new revival’s Broadway opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched an ultimate portrait featuring Nixon as Regina and Linney as Birdie, ghosted in the background in the opposite roles.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Trending Now

  1. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  2. Kevin Spacey to Host 71st Annual Tony Awards
  3. SNL Gives Us the Most Perfect Spoof of Legally Blonde the Musical
  4. Broadway Grosses: No Sweat for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize Winner as Grosses Rise
  5. Carousel to Return to Broadway in 2018, Starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry

Related Show

The Little Foxes

Broadway, Plays, Celebs on Stage, Drama

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers