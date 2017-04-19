In a Masterful Stage Swap, Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Open in The Little Foxes on Broadway

The new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, opens April 19 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. The unique production, featuring the two stars alternating at each performance in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard, is directed by Daniel Sullivan. On opening night, Linney will play Regina with Nixon as Birdie. The revival began previews March 29. The limited run concludes on June 18.



In addition to Linney and Nixon, the cast includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Horace, Darren Goldstein as Oscar, Michael McKean as Ben, David Alford as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz as Leo Hubbard, Caroline Stefanie Clay as Addie, Francesca Carpanini as Alexandra Giddens and Charles Turner as Cal.



Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows Regina and Birdie as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.



To commemorate the new revival’s Broadway opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched an ultimate portrait featuring Nixon as Regina and Linney as Birdie, ghosted in the background in the opposite roles.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.