A Stage & Scribe Debut! Matthew Perry & the Cast of The End of Longing Meet the Press

Emmy nominee Matthew Perry's The End of Longing, directed by Lindsay Posner, arrives in New York this spring following a run at London’s Playhouse Theatre last year. Performances are scheduled to begin on May 18 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre ahead of an opening night on June 5. The production marks both Friends star Perry's playwriting and stage debut. The play centers on a group of broken people, including an alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit, who find their lives irreversibly entwined. Perry, Posner, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Sue Jean Kim and Jennifer Morrison snapped pics for the press on April 20. Take a look at the hot shots, and catch the show at the Lucille Lortel!







