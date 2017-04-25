They're In the Band! Meet the Five Standouts That Make Bandstand Swing

Broadway’s swingin’, sexy Bandstand transports audiences to the big brassy world of the 1940s. Director Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography, David Korins’ stylized set, Paloma Young’s classic costumes, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott’s show-stopping performances—all of these wonders are enhanced by that signature swing sound. Band members Alex Bender, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins and Geoff Packard give Bandstand all the sonic oomph of a rock concert, while also delivering heartbreaking performances as soldiers on the mend after World War II. None of the fab five has ever been featured prominently in a big Broadway musical on opening night, so we got them dressed up and hit the town at New York City’s iconic 21 Club to get to know them a little better.





Geoff Packard, James Nathan Hopkins, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis & Alex Bender



JOE CARROLL

Broadway credits: Played Prince Topher in Cinderella, and appeared in Romeo & Juliet and Once.

Bandstand character: Johnny Simpson

Instrument you play in the show: "Drum kit!"

First song you ever learned to play: "The theme song to That Thing You Do! I was (and still am) completely obsessed with that movie. It made me want to be a drummer."

Post-gig/show drink of choice: "I have yet to find an alcohol I don’t like. In no particular order: scotch, red wine, Founders All Day IPA and Bell’s Oberon are a-top the list."

Pre-show rituals: "Way too much caffeine, rudiments on my practice pad and a pull-up contest with Brandon J. Ellis. I always lose."

Artist you’d freak out over meeting: "Paul McCartney. Please come see Bandstand, Sir Paul!"





James Nathan Hopkins, Brandon J. Ellis, Geoff Packard, Joe Carroll & Alex Bender



GEOFF PACKARD

Broadway credits: Ensemble roles in The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages and Matilda.

Bandstand character: Wayne Wright

Instrument you play in the show: "TROMBONE!"

Pre-show rituals: "Hug Laura Osnes."

Time machine! What concert do you go to? "Woodstock...duh."

Most memorable audience shoutout: "A Marine veteran at Paper Mill's production of Bandstand said, 'Oo-rah' during a quiet moment after my character Wayne (also a Marine veteran) delivered a speech at the end of Act Two. It felt like we were doing something right as a cast."

Golden rule of being in the band: "Listen to what Blankenbuehler says!"





Geoff Packard, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Alex Bender & Joe Carroll

ALEX BENDER

Broadway credits: Acting debut! Previously played in the orchestra of Paramour, Finding Neverland and Side Show.

Bandstand character: Nick Radel

Instrument you play in the show: "Trumpet slash flugelhorn."

Music era that inspires your personal style: "Baroque. Get it?!"

Pre-show rituals: "Before each show, the cast gathers on stage and someone offers up a name of a veteran that they know. We get to hear about that person's service and remind ourselves that we are telling the story of Bandstand for real people and real heroes. I like to think of that person each night during the somber flugelhorn solo in Act 2."

Desert island album: "I would need a compilation of Gustav Mahler symphonies to keep me entertained. For the moment I'm either rescued or perish, I'd love to be listening to the glorious finale of Symphony #2, the 'Resurrection.' Check it out!"

Artist you’d freak out over meeting: "Louis Armstrong! I'm pretty chill about meeting famous people. But there's something about meeting the grandfather of jazz trumpet (and a dead person) that would freak me out!"





Joe Carroll & Brandon J. Ellis



BRANDON J. ELLIS

Broadway credits: Standby/understudy gigs in Once and Company.

Bandstand character: Davy Zlatic

Instrument you play in the show: "Upright bass."

Guilty pleasure pop song: "'A Thousand Miles' by Vanessa Carlton. That piano hook though!"

Time machine! What concert do you go to? "Ah man! I'd go see the Rat Pack live."

Band/artist you’d freak out over meeting: "Do I still have the time machine? If so, it would be Prince."

The best thing about being in Bandstand: "Getting to tell a story that matters so much, and every now and then, getting to shake the hand of a vet after the show."





Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins & Geoff Packard



JAMES NATHAN HOPKINS

Broadway credits: Broadway debut!

Bandstand character: Jimmy Campbell

Instrument you play in the show: "Alto/tenor saxophone, clarinet. Originally a pianist/singer."

First music obsession: "Harry Connick Jr, followed quickly by Elton John and Ben Folds. Anybody who beat up a piano was OK in my book."

Guilty pleasure pop song: “‘Shape of My Heart’ by the Backstreet Boys. BSB for life.”

Best concert you’ve ever been to: "Stevie Wonder at Madison Square Garden. He was 63 at the time and hadn't lost a step. Remarkable showman and musician."

Biggest jokester in the Bandstand band: "No way to pick one. These people are animals. It's a seven-way tie."

