Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Wade McCollum & Valerie Vigoda in 'Ernest Shackleton Loves Me'
(Photo: Jeff Carpenter)
Tickets Are Now On Sale for Off-Broadway Musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2017

Tickets are now on sale for the new musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, set for a limited off-Broadway engagement beginning April 14 at the Tony Kiser Theatre. As previously announced, the epic musical adventure will star Valerie Vigoda (who also wrote the lyrics) and Wade McCollum and is directed by Lisa Peterson. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me opens on May 7 and runs through June 11.

The new musical features a book by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis), music by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Vigoda, the electro-violinist of GrooveLily. The creative team includes Alexander V. Nichols (production design), Chelsea Cook (costume design) and Rob Kaplowitz (sound design and original compositions).

Vigoda is cast as a sleep-deprived single mom and video game music composer who is contacted across time by the famous polar explorer Ernest Shackleton (McCollum). Inspired by her music, he shares his epic Antarctic journey with her in video and song, and the two discover that their greatest inspiration lies in each other. The off-Broadway production will use green screen technology to present vintage photography from Shackleton’s 1915 expedition, placing the actors in the actual Antarctic landscape faced during the explorer's perilous journey.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me arrives off-Broadway after successful productions at Seattle Rep, George Street Playhouse in New Jersey and Paramount/Arts Emerson in Boston.

Trending Now

  1. Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate
  2. Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & Ramin Karimloo Open in Anastasia on Broadway
  3. Join the Parade! See Glitzy Pics from the Broadway Opening of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Bette Midler
  4. Tony Awards to Reinstate Sound Design Categories in 2018
  5. The Lightning Thief Musical to Receive Cast Album

Related Show

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Off-Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Waitress The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Groundhog Day A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers