Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan & Charity Angel Dawson
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
See Sara Bareilles & the Cast of Waitress Celebrate the Piping Hot Hit's First Year on Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 26, 2017

Happy birthday, Waitress! The musical, scored and currently headlined by Grammy and Tony-nominated composer Sara Bareilles, celebrated a year on Broadway on April 24. That's a whole year of baking pies, belting "She Used to Be Mine", opening up and having pretty good bad ideas. The company, including Bareilles, scribe Jessie Nelson, Will Swenson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan and Charity Angel Dawson, united at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 26 to indulge in an adorable four-tiered cake created by the show’s official pie consultant, Stacy Donnelly. Take a taste of these shots, and be sure to catch Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!



Waitress

