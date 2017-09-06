Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Close on Broadway

Lucas Hnath’s sequel A Doll’s House, Part 2 will play its final performance at the John Golden Theatre on September 24. The new work began previews on March 30 and officially opened on April 27. By closing, A Doll's House, Part 2 will have played 30 previews and 173 regular performances.



The world premiere play, which picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work, currently stars Tony winner Julie White, Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Broadway veteran Erin Wilhelmi. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



Hnath makes his Broadway debut with A Doll's House, Part 2, which received eight Tony nominations, more than any other play that opened in the 2016-2017 Broadway season. Laurie Metcalf took the Tony for originating the role of Nora (now played by White).



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.