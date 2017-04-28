Broadway BUZZ

Josh Hamilton in 'The Antipodes'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Another Extension for Annie Baker's New Play The Antipodes
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 28, 2017

The Antipodes, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker, has been extended again by Signature Theatre. The production will now run at the Pershing Square Signature Center through June 11. The production first extended to May 28 and extended again through June 4. Previews began April 4 and the play officially opened on April 23. The Antipodes was originally scheduled to run through May 14.

Described as a play about people telling stories about telling stories, The Antipodes is the second production in Pulitzer Prize winner Baker's Signature Residency. Lila Neugebauer directs.

The cast includes Phillip James Brannon, Josh Charles, Josh Hamilton, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Danny McCarthy, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Will Patton and Nicole Rodenburg.

The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Bray Poor (sound design) and David Neumann (choreographer).

