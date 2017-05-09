Sally Field-Led Glass Menagerie Revival Will Close Early

The new Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie will play its final performance at the Belasco Theatre on May 21. The production was initially scheduled to conclude its limited run on July 2. The Glass Menagerie began previews on February 7 and opened on March 9.



Tony winner Sam Gold directs the revival, which stars Oscar winner Sally Field as Amanda, Tony winner Joe Mantello as Tom, Madison Ferris as Laura and Finn Wittrock as the Gentleman Caller. The revival features scenic design by Andrew Lieberman, costume design by Wojciech Dziedzic, lighting design by Adam Silverman and sound design by Bray Poor.



The production is currently nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Field's performance as well as four Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



The Glass Menagerie tells the story of a St. Louis family struggling to cope with the harsh realities of the Great Depression and the bitter memories that haunt them. It premiered on Broadway in 1945 and has since been revived seven times. The most recent revival, in 2013, featured Cherry Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Brian J. Smith.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

