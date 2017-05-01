Broadway BUZZ

Megan Sikora & Corbin Bleu in 'Holiday Inn'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora & More Nominated for Chita Rivera Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2017

Nominations have been announced for the Chita Rivera Awards, honored the best in dance. Formerly known as the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, the Chita Rivera Awards will take place on September 11 at a location to be announced. It was also announced today that theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Nominations are listed below.

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Josh Bergasse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Warren Carlyle, Hello Dolly!
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sergio Trujillo, A Bronx Tale

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
A Bronx Tale
Bandstand
Cats
Come From Away
Hello Dolly!
Holiday Inn
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
Corbin Bleu, Holiday Inn
John Bolton, Anastasia
Max Clayton, Bandstand
Tyler Hanes, Cats
Ryan Kasprzak, Bandstand
Ricky Ubeda, Cats

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Andrea Dotto, Bandstand
Jaime Verazin, Bandstand
Lora Lee Gayer, Holiday Inn
Eloise Kropp, Cats
Georgina Pazcoguin, Cats
Emma Pfaeffle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Megan Sikora, Holiday Inn
Christine Cornish Smith, Cats

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity
David Dorfman, Indecent
Merete Muenter, The Golden Bride
David Neumann, The Total Bent
Misha Shields, Baghdaddy

Outstanding Female Dance in an Off-Broadway Show
Yesenia Ayala, Sweet Charity
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Sweet Charity
Emily Padgett, Sweet Charity
Lyrica Woodruff, Finian's Rainbow

Outstanding Male Dancer in an Off-Broadway Show
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Brandon Espinoza, Baghdaddy
Curtis Wiley, The Total Bent
Cody Williams, Sweet Charity
Blake Zolfo, Kid Victory

