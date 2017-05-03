Bobby Conte Thornton, Nick Cordero & A Bronx Tale Stars to Perform at Barnes & Noble CD-Signing Event

The stars of new Broadway musical A Bronx Tale will sing songs and sign CDs at Barnes & Noble on New York’s Upper East Side on May 12 at 4:00pm to celebrate the release of their Ghostlight Records cast album.
Set to appear are stars Nick Cordero, Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose, Lucia Giannetta, Bradley Gibson and Hudson Loverro. Book writer Chazz Palminteri, whose autobiographical solo play is the basis for the musical, will also sign CDs with songwriting team Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.
The new musical began Broadway previews on November 3, 2016 and officially opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the tuner about a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.
