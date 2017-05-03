Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bobby Conte Thornton & Nick Cordero in 'A Bronx Tale'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Bobby Conte Thornton, Nick Cordero & A Bronx Tale Stars to Perform at Barnes & Noble CD-Signing Event
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 3, 2017

The stars of new Broadway musical A Bronx Tale will sing songs and sign CDs at Barnes & Noble on New York’s Upper East Side on May 12 at 4:00pm to celebrate the release of their Ghostlight Records cast album.

Set to appear are stars Nick Cordero, Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose, Lucia Giannetta, Bradley Gibson and Hudson Loverro. Book writer Chazz Palminteri, whose autobiographical solo play is the basis for the musical, will also sign CDs with songwriting team Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

The new musical began Broadway previews on November 3, 2016 and officially opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the tuner about a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most
  3. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  4. And They're Off! The 2017 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child

Related Show

A Bronx Tale

Broadway, Musicals, Drama

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers