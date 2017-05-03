Broadway BUZZ

Suzan-Lori Parks
(Photo: Tammy Shell)
Signature Theatre Gala to Honor Pulitzer-Winning Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 3, 2017

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre will celebrate Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks at the company's annual gala on May 8 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Signature Board Chair Edward Norton will host the event.

Parks, whose play Topdog/Underdog won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is a current Residency One Playwright at Signature. The company presented a revival of her play The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World in the fall of 2016. Her play Venus is currently running in a production with Signature through June 4.

Parks' other plays include 2015 Pulitzer finalist Father Comes Home from the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), The Sinner's Place, Betting on the Dust Commander, In the Blood and The Book of Grace. She provided an adaptation for the Tony Award-winning 2012 Broadway revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

This year’s gala will also include special appearances by Brandon J. Dirden, Michael McKean, Alicia Hall Moran, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Daniel J. Watts.
 

