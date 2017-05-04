Get a Sneak Peek at Marvin's Room Stars Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor & Celia Weston

As previously announced, the Broadway debut of Scott McPherson's award-winning Marvin's Room will be one of the first productions to kick off the 2017-2018 season. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the play will star film and comedy fave Janeane Garofalo and stage vet Lili Taylor as estranged sisters Lee and Bessie, respectively. Stage alum Celia Weston will play their aunt, Ruth Wakefield, in the Roundabout Theatre Company production. Here's a first look at the trio getting silly with some pink flamingos! The limited engagement is scheduled to run June 8 through August 27 at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre. Opening night is set for June 29. Take a peek at the hot shot above, and be sure to catch this dramedy when it bows on Broadway!