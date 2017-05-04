Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor & Celia Weston
(Photo: Chris Buck)
Get a Sneak Peek at Marvin's Room Stars Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor & Celia Weston
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 4, 2017

As previously announced, the Broadway debut of Scott McPherson's award-winning Marvin's Room will be one of the first productions to kick off the 2017-2018 season. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the play will star film and comedy fave Janeane Garofalo and stage vet Lili Taylor as estranged sisters Lee and Bessie, respectively. Stage alum Celia Weston will play their aunt, Ruth Wakefield, in the Roundabout Theatre Company production. Here's a first look at the trio getting silly with some pink flamingos! The limited engagement is scheduled to run June 8 through August 27 at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre. Opening night is set for June 29. Take a peek at the hot shot above, and be sure to catch this dramedy when it bows on Broadway!

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most
  3. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  4. And They're Off! The 2017 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child

Related Show

Marvin's Room

Broadway, Plays, Drama

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers