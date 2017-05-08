2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards: Come From Away & More Win Top Prizes

The new Broadway musical Come From Away and the revival of Hello, Dolly! have each won five 2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards, the organization announced today. The new off-Broadway musical The Band's Visit, Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and the Broadway revival of The Little Foxes follow just behind with two wins apiece. The 2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony will take place on May 25 at Sardi’s with Danny Burstein, Katie Finneran and Christopher Fitzgerald serving as presenters.
Please note: Only the new elements of the Broadway productions of Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Significant Other were eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards, as these works were nominated and/or received awards from the organization in previous seasons for their off-Broadway mountings. In the case of the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard, Glenn Close won the Outstanding Actress Award in a Musical for her original performance. In addition, due to OCC’s nomination deadline last season, the Broadway musical Shuffle Along was included with this year’s entries.
The full list of winners can be found below, noted in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding New Broadway Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
*Oslo
Sweat
Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Anastasia
A Bronx Tale
*Come From Away
Groundhog Day
Holiday Inn
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
*If I Forget
Incognito
A Life
Linda
Love, Love, Love
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
*The Band’s Visit
Hadestown
Himself and Nora
Kid Victory
Spamilton
Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Terrence McNally, Anastasia
Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit
Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day
*Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away
Outstanding New Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia
Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day
Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away
*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
The Front Page
*Jitney
The Little Foxes
Othello
The Price
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Finian’s Rainbow
*Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Director of a Play
Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves
Jack O’Brien, The Front Page
Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes
*Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Kate Whoriskey, Sweat
Outstanding Director of a Musical
*Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
*Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!
Savion Glover, Shuffle Along
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Daniel Craig, Othello
Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey
*Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
David Oyelowo, Othello
David Hyde Pierce, A Life
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Janie Dee, Linda
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
*Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale
*Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Christy Altomare, Anastasia
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Patti LuPone, War Paint
*Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
*Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes
Richard Topol, Indecent
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Katrina Lenk, Indecent
Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska
*Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
John Bolton, Anastasia
Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory
*Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
*Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Outstanding Solo Performance
Ed Dixon in Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Marin Ireland in On the Exhale
Sarah Jones in Sell/Buy/Date
Judith Light in All the Ways to Say I Love You
*Simon McBurney in The Encounter
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Alexander Dodge, Anastasia
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
*Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Scott Pask, The Little Foxes
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Ann Roth, Shuffle Along
*Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Donald Holder, Anastasia
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
*Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Kenneth Posner, War Paint
Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Duncan McLean, Privacy
Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone
Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions, Oslo
*Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia
Tal Yarden, Indecent
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, The Encounter
*Gareth Owen, Come From Away
Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd
Nevin Steinberg, Bandstand
Outstanding Orchestrations
Doug Besterman, Anastasia
Larry Blank, Holiday Inn
Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
*Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
John Gassner Award
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus
The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe
Tell Hector I Miss Him by Paola Lázaro
Vietgone by Qui Nguyen
*Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl
Wins by Production:
Come From Away - 5
Hello, Dolly! - 5
The Band's Visit - 2
The Little Foxes - 2
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - 2
Anastasia - 1
The Encounter - 1
Groundhog Day - 1
If I Forget - 1
Indecent - 1
Jitney - 1
Oslo - 1
Present Laughter - 1
The Price - 1
Small Mouth Sounds - 1
War Paint - 1
