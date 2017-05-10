Patti LuPone Speaks Out About Madonna's Evita: 'She Cannot Act Her Way Out of a Paper Bag'

High flying, adored Madonna's Evita performance is not. At least not by Evita Tony winner and War Paint Tony nominee Patti LuPone. She stopped by Watch What Happens Live on May 9 and dished on what she thought of the music icon's performance in the 1996 film version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical. "Madonna is a movie killer. She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag," LuPone said. "She should not be in film or onstage. She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress. Bing!" Welp—wasn't it Madonna who said "Express Yourself"? Pray Madonna's phone doesn't go off should she see LuPone in War Paint at the Nederlander Theatre, and watch the full interview below!







