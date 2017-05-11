Frederick Weller & More Complete Casting for Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center Off-Broadway

Casting is complete for Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center! Broadway alum Frederick Weller will take on the role of John. He joins the previously announced Deirdre O’Connell as Suzan in the Manhattan Theatre Club off-Broadway production, which is scheduled to begin performances on June 6 at New York City Center—Stage II; opening night is set for June 20. Daniel Aukin directs.



The cast will also include Eboni Booth (Sundown, Yellow Moon) as Madeleine and Bobby Moreno (Grand Concourse) as Alex.



Weller was last seen on Broadway in Mothers and Sons. His other Great White Way credits include Seascape, Glengarry Glen Ross, Take Me Out, The Little Foxes, The Rehearsal and Six Degrees of Separation. His off-Broadway credits include The Money Shot, Reasons to Be Happy and In a Dark Dark House.



Fulfillment Center focuses on a struggling folk singer (O'Connell) in New Mexico who starts a job at an online retailer’s shipping center. Through her new work she meets her young manager, his girlfriend and a local drifter, and their lives begin to intersect in dangerous ways.



The creative team for Fulfillment Center includes scenic designer Andrew Lieberman, costume designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting designer Pat Collins and sound designer Ryan Rumery.