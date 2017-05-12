Extra! Extra! The Tony-Nominated Stars of A Doll's House, Part 2 Get Excited for Splashy Ad

The cast of A Doll's House, Part 2 is all smiles! The Tony-nominated stars snagged an advance copy of the Sunday New York Times' Arts & Leisure section and got a sneak peek at the Tony-nominated production's big, splashy gatefold ad (basically, a fancy term for a gigantic ad over several pages). This marks the first time any Broadway show has had a gatefold in The New York Times; in addition, co-chief theater critics Ben Brantley and Jesse Green stated that A Doll's House, Part 2 should win the Tony Award for Best Play in their recent Tony predictions roundup. Of course, they don't get to decide the winners, but it's nice to know where they stand. Take a look at this adorable shot of Condola Rashad, Jayne Houdyshell, Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper celebrating seeing their names in lights in ink, catch A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Golden Theatre and be sure to tune in to the Tony's on June 11 on CBS to see if that prediction comes true!