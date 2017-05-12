Broadway BUZZ

Laura Osnes
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ain't We Proud! Bandstand Star Laura Osnes Receives Sardi's Portrait
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 12, 2017

Welcome to Sardi's, Laura Osnes! The Bandstand star received her portrait in the iconic Theater District haunt on May 12. Owner Max Klimavicius presented her with the caricature; Bandstand BFF Corey Cott was in attendance. Currently rocking the mic at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the Broadway fave and vlogger has won hearts on the Great White Way in Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde, Anything Goes and South Pacific. Fans can now catch Osnes in Bandstand, at the Jacobs Theatre stage door and on the wall of the beloved joint with a bevy of Broadway's brightest. Congrats to Osnes on this honor!








 

