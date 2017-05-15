One of the Great Ones! A Bronx Tale's Cast Performs at Barnes & Noble CD-Signing Event

Those browsing the stacks of Barnes & Noble on New York's Upper East Side on May 12 were in for a major treat: a performance from Belmont Avenue's best! The stars of Broadway's A Bronx Tale sang songs and signed CDs to celebrate the recent release of their Ghostlight Records cast album. Ariana DeBose, Bobby Conte Thornton, Richard H. Blake, Nick Cordero, Bradley Gibson, Lucia Giannetta and Hudson Loverro were there to take the mic and meet some fans. Songwriting team Glenn Slater and Alan Menken as well as book writer Chazz Palminteri, whose autobiographical solo play is the basis for the classic 1993 film and the musical, were also in attendance. Take a look at these hot shots of the company visiting from the neighborhood, and then be sure to stop by the Longacre Theatre to catch them in action!







