Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Claire Danes, Derren Brown & Hugh Dancy
(Photo: Anita & Steve Shevett)
Like Magic! Derren Brown: Secret Opens at Atlantic Theater Company
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 17, 2017

Derren Brown: Secret opened at Atlantic Theater Company on May 16; as previously announced, the limited engagement already extended prior to its off-Broadway opening night. Star Derren Brown snapped pics with the evening's guests, including Emmy winner Claire Danes, actor Hugh Dancy and author Neil Gaiman. The production, which transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion, runs through June 25 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater. Take a look at the opening-night hot shots, and be sure to see two-time Olivier winner Brown in action!

Trending Now

  1. King Kong Musical Will Stomp onto Broadway in 2018
  2. For Forever! Dear Evan Hansen Will Launch National Tour
  3. Last Chance! Vote for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  4. Sara Bareilles Dons Her Apron to Sing from Waitress
  5. ABC Will Go 'Under the Sea' with Little Mermaid Live Musical

Related Show

Derren Brown: Secret

Off-Broadway, Plays

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps