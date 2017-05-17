Like Magic! Derren Brown: Secret Opens at Atlantic Theater Company

Derren Brown: Secret opened at Atlantic Theater Company on May 16; as previously announced, the limited engagement already extended prior to its off-Broadway opening night. Star Derren Brown snapped pics with the evening's guests, including Emmy winner Claire Danes, actor Hugh Dancy and author Neil Gaiman. The production, which transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion, runs through June 25 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater. Take a look at the opening-night hot shots, and be sure to see two-time Olivier winner Brown in action!



