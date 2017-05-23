Let's Hear It for the Boys! Best Featured Actor in a Musical Noms Snap Silly Selfie

Five noms in a room lunching! Tony noms Gavin Creel, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Uranowitz, Mike Faist and Lucas Steele snapped some adorable group selfies at the Tony Award Nominees' luncheon on May 23. All five gents are up for the Best Featured Actor in a Musical award. The competition appears super friendly in this category (but don't forget—Creel's coming for Andrew Rannells). All of the 2017 Tony nominees were invited to bond at the swank event, which took place at New York City's Rainbow Room. Take a look at the sweet pics, and be sure to cheer these fab five on during Tony night on June 11!



