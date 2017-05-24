Political Comedy Church & State Will Play Its Final Off-Broadway Performance

Jason Odell Williams' politically minded new play Church & State will end its run at New World Stages on June 4 at 7:30pm. Directed by Markus Potter, the play began previews on March 3 and opened on March 27. At the time of closing, Church & State will have played 29 previews and 81 regular performances.



Playwright Williams says, "It's always sad to say goodbye to a play, whether it's ten performances or over one hundred as we had here off-Broadway. But I'm so grateful to everyone who helped bring this play to New York. Now I'm looking forward to bringing this play to every state in America—red, blue and purple!"



Church & State is a fast-paced, seriously funny take on faith and politics. Three days before his bid for re-election in North Carolina, a Republican U.S. Senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that calls into question his belief in God. The Senator's devoutly Christian wife and liberal Jewish campaign manager try desperately to contain the damage with mixed results.



The current cast includes Rob Nagle, Nadia Bowers, Christa Scott-Reed and Jonathan Louis Dent. Beginning May 26, Megan Sikora replaces Bowers and on May 29 Andy Talen takes over for Dent.



The creative team includes David Goldstein (scenic design), Burke Brown (lighting design), Dianne K. Graebner (costume design) and Erik T. Lawson (sound design).