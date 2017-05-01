Odds & Ends: James Monroe Iglehart & Lillias White Test Out New Musical, Newsies Is Now Available Online & More

James Monroe Iglehart & Lillias White Test Out New Musical

Fellow Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart and Lillias White will appear in two concerts testing out the new musical The Funkentine Rapture, with a score by Lee Summers and a book by Summers and Ben Blake. Anthony Alfaro, who was in the cast of recent off-Broadway musical The View Upstairs, will also be a part of the concerts on June 19 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Funkentine Rapture is described as a soulful '70s celebration of funk. Count us in.



Newsies Is Now Available Online

Seize the day, indeed! The filmed production of the Newsies stage adaptation, which recently took off in cinemas, can now be viewed online. Filmed live at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, the filmed version of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical features original Broadway cast members including Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Ben Fankhauser. Get a sneak peek below.







Glenn Seven Allen, David Perlman & More Set for Amerike—The Golden Land

New York stage veterans Glenn Seven Allen and David Perlman will lead Amerike—The Golden Land, an off-Broadway musical journey of the American immigrant experience. Performances will play the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a run from July 4-August 6. The reconceived production of Zalmen Mlotek and Moishe Rosenfeld's musical will also star Alexandra Frohlinger, Dani Marcus, Stephanie Lynne Mason and international klezmer star Daniel Kahn. Bryna Wasserman directs.



Laura Bell Bundy Joins TNT's Good Behavior

Legally Blonde's original Tony-nommed Elle Woods will take on a recurring role in the drama series Good Behavior on TNT, according to Deadline. Bundy will play Carin, an upscale suburban mom who gets tied up in a web of lies set into place by her new neighbors.



Mandy Patinkin & Daveed Diggs Take on Bit Parts in Wonder Movie Trailer

The trailer is out for the new film Wonder. The movie co-starring Julia Roberts (who dipped her toes into Broadway back in 2006) and Owen Wilson focuses on a young boy dealing with the social effects of a facial deformity. In watching the moving trailer, we spotted Tony winners Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs throughout. Give the trailer a look below.







P.S. The new Broadway-aimed musical Monsoon Wedding, based on the 2001 film, has released a video preview from the debut production at Berkeley Rep.

