Jordan Harrison
(Photo: Sam Rudy Media Relations)
Jordan Harrison's The Amateurs Added to New Season at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2017

The world premiere play The Amateurs, by Pulitzer finalist Jordan Harrison, has been added to the 2017-2018 season at the Vineyard Theatre. Oliver Butler will direct the production with exact dates to be announced.

In The Amateurs, a scrappy troupe of pageant players races across 14th-century Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death—and medieval subscribers. The arrival of a mysterious new actor sends Hollis, the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script...and soon one century’s plague begins to look a lot like another, more recent, one. 

The Amateurs was originally commissioned by South Coast Repertory and received a staged reading as part of the Goodman Theatre’s New Stages Festival.

The Amateurs joins the previously announced Beast in the Jungle from book writer David Thompson, composer John Kander and director/choreographer Susan Stroman.

