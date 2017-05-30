Angela Lansbury to Be Joined by Nephew David Lansbury & More in The Chalk Garden

Broadway veteran David Lansbury will play Maitland alongside his five-time Tony-winning aunt Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Saint Maugham in a one-night reading of Enid Bagnold’s British drama The Chalk Garden, The Acting Company shared today. As previously announced, the reading will take place on June 19 at 7:00pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.



Also joining the cast will be Francesca Faridany as Miss Madrigal, Simon Jones as the Judge and Charlotte Parry as Olivia. Final casting will be announced soon.



In The Chalk Garden, Mrs. Saint Maugham (Angela Lansbury) fills her days tending her garden at her country estate, after many younger years as a London society hostess. When she seeks a governess for her granddaughter, Laurel (whose habit of setting small fires is getting a bit out of hand) the child connects instantly with Miss Madrigal, an enigmatic woman who has come without any references. Who, exactly, is this Madrigal? With a talent for gardening and avoiding questions, she fascinates the equally inscrutable Laurel, who can never resist a mystery...especially if it might involve murder.



Frank Dunlop directs the evening, with lighting design by Greg MacPherson, sound design by Tim Boyce and projection design by Rocco DiSanti.



Tickets are available here.