Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Angela Lansbury
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Angela Lansbury to Be Joined by Nephew David Lansbury & More in The Chalk Garden
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 30, 2017

Broadway veteran David Lansbury will play Maitland alongside his five-time Tony-winning aunt Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Saint Maugham in a one-night reading of Enid Bagnold’s British drama The Chalk Garden, The Acting Company shared today. As previously announced, the reading will take place on June 19 at 7:00pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Also joining the cast will be Francesca Faridany as Miss Madrigal, Simon Jones as the Judge and Charlotte Parry as Olivia. Final casting will be announced soon.

In The Chalk Garden, Mrs. Saint Maugham (Angela Lansbury) fills her days tending her garden at her country estate, after many younger years as a London society hostess. When she seeks a governess for her granddaughter, Laurel (whose habit of setting small fires is getting a bit out of hand) the child connects instantly with Miss Madrigal, an enigmatic woman who has come without any references. Who, exactly, is this Madrigal? With a talent for gardening and avoiding questions, she fascinates the equally inscrutable Laurel, who can never resist a mystery...especially if it might involve murder.

Frank Dunlop directs the evening, with lighting design by Greg MacPherson, sound design by Tim Boyce and projection design by Rocco DiSanti.

Tickets are available here.

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
  2. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Debut Theater
  3. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office
  4. On Your Feet! Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Tituss Burgess Set to Host Stars in the Alley 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Cats Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps