Josh Groban & the cast of 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812'
(Photo: Chad Batka)
Odds & Ends: Be a Part of the Great Comet Tonys Performance, Will Swenson Joins Hair to Hamilton Gala & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 30, 2017

Be a Part of the Great Comet Tonys Performance
The 12-time Tony-nommed musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 is seeking audience members to take part in the musical's Tony Awards performance on June 11. "This is your chance to take the stage with the cast," reads an announcement on the website for the immersive musical. The Tonys are set to take place June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. Full details on how to participate can be found here.

Lizzy Watts Will Lead Hedda Gabler in Tour of Hit Ivo van Hove Production
Lizzy Watts will play the title role on the UK tour of the National Theatre's acclaimed production of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove. The road production begins on October 2 at Theatre Royal Plymouth and will play Edinburgh, Leicester, Salford, Norwich, among other cities. Watts has been seen onstage in Strife, The Angry Brigade and Blink.

Escape to Margaritaville Could Be the Next Mamma Mia!
Video footage is out for the Broadway-bound Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville, currently playing an out-of-town run at La Jolla Playhouse. Featuring Broadway favorites like Paul Nolan and Lisa Howard singing Buffett's best tunes, the montage below looks like the kind of party served up by former Broadway hit Mamma Mia! Escape for yourself and check out these clips.



Will Swenson & More Join Hair to Hamilton
Will Swenson, Brandon Victor Dixon and more have joined the cast of the June 5, 8:00pm, Public Theater gala Hair to Hamilton, set to play the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Swenson received a Tony nom for the Broadway transfer of Shakespeare in the Park's Hair revival; Dixon currently plays Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Others who have joined the lineup include Brooks Ashmanskas, Natalie Cortez, Matt Deangelis, Claybourne Elder and more. The evening will include performances from acclaimed Public Theater productions including Hamilton, Hair, A Chorus Line, Fun Home and many others.

