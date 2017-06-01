Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Audra McDonald
(Photo: Broadway Records)
Audra McDonald Rocks Intergalactic Pop Queen Vibes in 'Beyond the Moon' Single for Hello Again Film
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 1, 2017

We've always known six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is out of this world, but the cover art for the upcoming single "Beyond the Moon" has truly got us bowing down to Mama Broadway. As previously announced, McDonald stars in the film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical Hello Again, which is set to make its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival on June 4. On June 2, Broadway Records is releasing the film's first single: the original song "Beyond the Moon." McDonald will lend her golden pipes to the track. While you wait for the audio to take you to another world, feast your eyes on the album artwork. Audra McDonald as an intergalactic pop queen? Take us to your leader, whatever planet this is!

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
  2. Exclusive! Bandstand Cast Recording Artwork Unveiled
  3. Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Stephen Colbert & More to Appear on 2017 Tony Awards
  4. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office
  5. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Debut Theater

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Cats Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps