Audra McDonald Rocks Intergalactic Pop Queen Vibes in 'Beyond the Moon' Single for Hello Again Film

We've always known six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is out of this world, but the cover art for the upcoming single "Beyond the Moon" has truly got us bowing down to Mama Broadway. As previously announced, McDonald stars in the film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical Hello Again, which is set to make its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival on June 4. On June 2, Broadway Records is releasing the film's first single: the original song "Beyond the Moon." McDonald will lend her golden pipes to the track. While you wait for the audio to take you to another world, feast your eyes on the album artwork. Audra McDonald as an intergalactic pop queen? Take us to your leader, whatever planet this is!