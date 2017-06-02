Broadway BUZZ

Chris Cooper, Condola Rashad, Laurie Metcalf & Jayne Houdyshell (Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell & Condola Rashad on Walking the Tightrope of A Doll's House, Part 2
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 2, 2017

Just as bold, brash and in-your-face as the yellow neon sign that blares its title to entering theatergoers, A Doll's House, Part 2 is easily the most buzzed-about play of award season. Marking the Broadway debut of playwright Lucas Hnath, the four-hander brings characters from the Ibsen classic front and center on Broadway in 2017 to debate hot-button topics like love, loss and why-the-hell-does-anyone-need-to-be-married-anyway?! The acclaimed production has been nominated for a whopping eight 2017 Tony Award nominations, including nods for director Sam Gold and all four performers—Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek recently gathered the show's stars to talk about their unbeatable night job.

