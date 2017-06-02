Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall to Close Early at New World Stages

Pulitzer and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall is set to shutter early at New World Stages. The Trump-themed play will close on June 4; the limited engagement was originally scheduled to run through July 9. Building the Wall began previews on May 12 and opened on May 21.
The off-Broadway mounting stars Tamara Tunie as the scholar and James Badge Dale as the prison supervisor. The production is directed by Exchange Theater Company's Artistic Director Ari Edelson.
Final performances this weekend for @BLDGtheWallNYC off-Bway at New @newworldstages! Come see @TheRealTTunie and @JamesBadgeDale burn it up!— ROBERT SCHENKKAN (@ROBERTSCHENKKAN) June 2, 2017
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY