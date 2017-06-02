Broadway BUZZ

James Badge Dale & Tamara Tunie
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall to Close Early at New World Stages
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 2, 2017

Pulitzer and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan's Building the Wall is set to shutter early at New World Stages. The Trump-themed play will close on June 4; the limited engagement was originally scheduled to run through July 9. Building the Wall began previews on May 12 and opened on May 21.

The off-Broadway mounting stars Tamara Tunie as the scholar and James Badge Dale as the prison supervisor. The production is directed by Exchange Theater Company's Artistic Director Ari Edelson.

The show is set in 2019 and focuses on a scholar (Tunie) interviewing a supervisor (Badge Dale) at a prison who awaits sentencing for participating in an effort by the Trump administration to detain immigrants after a terrorist attack.

 

 

