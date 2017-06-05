Broadway Grosses: Everybody Says Yeah for Kinky Boots' New Star Brendon Urie

Audiences at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre have been swooning for Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, who's been packing houses since joining the long-running musical Kinky Boots. Thanks to the addition of the talented tenor making his Broadway debut, the theater has seen a capacity growth of 17.5% since his first performance on May 26. Audiences are clearly head over heels for Urie, who is scheduled to play the role in the Tony-winning Best Musical through August 6.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 4:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,054,910.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,031,825.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,903,373.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,862,923.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,495,237.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($349,831.25)
4. 1984 ($282,052.58)
3. Sweat ($275,958.40)
2. Six Degrees of Separation ($259,703.20)
1. Indecent ($227,045.05)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.05%)
2. Come From Away (101.95%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (101.55%)*
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
4. 1984 (67.40%)
4. Present Laughter (66.05%)
3. On Your Feet! (58.03%)
2. Indecent (51.40%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (43.54%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY