Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Brendon Urie in 'Kinky Boots'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway Grosses: Everybody Says Yeah for Kinky Boots' New Star Brendon Urie
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 5, 2017

Audiences at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre have been swooning for Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, who's been packing houses since joining the long-running musical Kinky Boots. Thanks to the addition of the talented tenor making his Broadway debut, the theater has seen a capacity growth of 17.5% since his first performance on May 26. Audiences are clearly head over heels for Urie, who is scheduled to play the role in the Tony-winning Best Musical through August 6.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 4:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,054,910.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,031,825.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,903,373.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,862,923.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,495,237.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($349,831.25)
4. 1984 ($282,052.58)
3. Sweat ($275,958.40)
2. Six Degrees of Separation ($259,703.20)
1. Indecent ($227,045.05)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.05%)
2. Come From Away (101.95%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (101.55%)*
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
4. 1984 (67.40%)
4. Present Laughter (66.05%)
3. On Your Feet! (58.03%)
2. Indecent (51.40%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (43.54%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

Trending Now

  1. Spongebob Squarepants Musical Will Officially Land on Broadway
  2. Come From Away & More Win 2017 Drama Desk Awards
  3. Idina Menzel to Lead Reading of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical
  4. Exclusive! Hear Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & More on the Bandstand Cast Recording
  5. See Brendon Urie Take His Curtain Call in Kinky Boots

Related Show

Kinky Boots

Broadway, Musicals, 2013 Tony Nominees, 2013 Tony Winners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps