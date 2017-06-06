Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole on the 'Powerful, Innovative Women' at the Center of War Paint

War Paint is the only new musical of the 2016-2017 season with two Tony Award-nominated leading actresses. Those stars happen to be Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, depicting the famed rivalry between cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden. The leading ladies paid a visit to Today on June 6 to talk about the trailblazers at the show's center. "They were in business before women had the right to vote," said Ebersole. "In a funny way, there was less pressure to succeed." War Paint is the rare musical about a rivalry between two businesswomen, and LuPone said she hopes to see an increase in onstage representations like it down the line. "This show is about two very powerful, innovative women," she said. "There just should be more of that." Check out the full interview with the distinctive stars below, and be sure to look out for them on the Tonys on June 11.