Odds & Ends: Present Laughter's Kevin Kline on Diverting a Curtain Mishap with Cobie Smulders & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 6, 2017
Cobie Smulders & Kevin Kline in 'Present Laughter'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Kevin Kline on Diverting a Curtain Mishap with Cobie Smulders
Talented star Kevin Kline, who is currently back on Broadway giving a Tony-nominated performance in his first Noël Coward play, Present Laughter, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 5 to chat about his Broadway return. The stage-and-screen star recalled a mid-performance mishap with co-star Cobie Smulders that the pair cleared up like a pair of pros.



Kelli O'Hara, James Snyder & More to Read New Musical from Tom Kitt & John Logan
Kelli O'Hara and James Snyder are among the stars set to test out the new musical Superhero at the Eugene O'Neill Center this summer. With a book by John Logan, a score by Tom Kitt and direction by Jason Moore, the work will receive readings from July 8-14 at the O'Neill. Superhero is about the friendship a mother and son form with a mysterious man in their building following the death of their family's patriarch.

Kathleen Turner, Geneva Carr & More to Lead Hollywood Nurses Reading
The one-night benefit reading of Sheila Head's lesbian-themed pulp comedy Hollywood Nurses has announced a star-packed cast. Kathleen Turner, Geneva Carr, Lesli Margherita and Taylor Louderman will lead the reading set for June 19 at 7:30pm, taking place at the Mainstage Theatre in New York City. The evening will benefit the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. As previously announced, Rosie O'Donnell is set to emcee.

Olivia Wilde Breaks Tom Sturridge's Nose But All Is A-OK
Olivia Wilde, currently making her Broadway debut in 1984, tweeted last week that she'd broken co-star Tom Sturridge's nose onstage. But not to worry, Sturridge hasn't missed a single performance of the exciting new work. "Mr. Sturridge has performed every performance since the incident. No restaging of the play was required," said a spokesman for the production. The play, currently in previews, officially opens at the Hudson Theatre on June 22.

Marjorie Prime Film, Featuring Lois Smith, Sets Release Date
The new film adaptation of Jordan Harrison's Marjorie Prime has set a New York City release date of August 18. Based on the 2015 play that made its NY debut at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons, the work about the age of artificial intelligence will feature Lois Smith reprising her stage performance in the title role alongside Jon Hamm, Geena Davis and Tim Robbins.

P.S. The Public Theater's star-packed Hair to Hamilton gala performance has released a video montage!

