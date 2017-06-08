Janeane Garofalo Makes Her Broadway Debut as Marvin's Room Begins Performances

Scott McPherson’s 1991 play Marvin’s Room arrives on Broadway for the first time beginning on June 8. Anne Kaufman directs the production at the American Airlines Theatre that is set to officially open on June 27 for a limited engagement through August 27.



In Marvin's Room, estranged sisters Lee and Bessie have never seen eye to eye. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Bessie's hands are full with their elderly father and his soap opera-obsessed sister. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, the two women reunite for the first time in 18 years.



The play features Janeane Garofalo in her Broadway debut as Lee, with Lili Taylor as Bessie, Celia Weston as Ruth, Jack DiFalco as Hank, Carman Lacivita as Bob and Marvin, Nedra McClyde as Dr. Charlotte, Luca Padovan as Charlie and Triney Sandoval as Dr. Wally.



Marvin's Room features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Daniel Kluger.