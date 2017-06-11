J.T. Rogers' Oslo Wins the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play

J.T. Rogers' Broadway-debut play Oslo has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the Best Play category were Lynn Nottage's Sweat, Paula Vogel's Indecent and Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2. Helmed by Bartlett Sher and headlined by Jennifer Ehle and Jefferson Mays, Oslo began previews on March 23 and opened on April 13. It is scheduled to run through July 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.



Watch the acceptance speech below!







A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.



Broadway's Oslo features the full original cast from Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway premiere of the play, which concluded its run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on August 28, 2016. Along with Ehle and Mays, the company includes Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.



Oslo will play an upcoming run in London and will also be adapted to the big screen. Look back at opening night in our video below.



