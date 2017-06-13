Broadway Favorite Betsy Wolfe Takes Over for Sara Bareilles in Waitress

The Broadway musical Waitress welcomes a new leading lady on June 13 as Betsy Wolfe takes over the role of Jenna from the musical's songwriter, Sara Bareilles, who played her final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 11.



Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and went on to tread the Broadway boards in Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Bullets Over Broadway and Falsettos. She also appeared in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years and the City Center Encores! presentation of Merrily We Roll Along.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Featured in the ensemble are Matt DeAngelis, Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Anastacia McCleskey, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe and Max Kumangai.



Joe Tippett also joins the musical on June 13, taking over for Will Swenson in the role of Earl. As previously announced, original cast member Drew Gehling will return to the role of Dr. Pomatter beginning on June 27.



