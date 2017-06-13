Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Favorite Betsy Wolfe Takes Over for Sara Bareilles in Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 13, 2017
Betsy Wolfe in a promo shot for 'Waitress'
(Photo: Richard Corman)

The Broadway musical Waitress welcomes a new leading lady on June 13 as Betsy Wolfe takes over the role of Jenna from the musical's songwriter, Sara Bareilles, who played her final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 11. 

Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and went on to tread the Broadway boards in Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Bullets Over Broadway and Falsettos. She also appeared in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years and the City Center Encores! presentation of Merrily We Roll Along.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Featured in the ensemble are Matt DeAngelis, Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Anastacia McCleskey, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe and Max Kumangai.

Joe Tippett also joins the musical on June 13, taking over for Will Swenson in the role of Earl. As previously announced, original cast member Drew Gehling will return to the role of Dr. Pomatter beginning on June 27.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  3. Falsettos to Appear in Movie Theaters Across the Country
  4. Belting! Making Out! Colbert as a Groundhog! Here’s the 2017 Tony Awards in 20 GIFs
  5. Tony Poll Results! Fans Waved Back at Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen Performance

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps