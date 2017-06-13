Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Telly Leung in 'Aladdin'
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Telly Leung Takes a Magic Carpet Ride into Broadway's Aladdin
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 13, 2017

Stage veteran Telly Leung begins in the title role in Aladdin on June 13. He takes over for Jacob Dickey, who has played the role following the exit of original Broadway cast member Adam Jacobs, who is leading the musical's North American tour, currently playing Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Leung (whose debut in Aladdin is a Broadway.com Save the Date pick) last appeared on the Great White Way in the a cappella musical In Transit. His additional credits include Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song on Broadway, as well as a stint on TV's Glee.

In addition to Leung, the cast of Aladdin currently includes Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Major Attaway as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar; Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Tia Altinay, Netanel Bellaishe, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Josh Drake, Tiffany Evariste, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Hyndman, Donald Jones, Jr., Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Michael Mindlin, Amber Owens, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Angelo Soriano, Dennis Stowe and Kathryn Terza.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  3. Falsettos to Appear in Movie Theaters Across the Country
  4. Belting! Making Out! Colbert as a Groundhog! Here’s the 2017 Tony Awards in 20 GIFs
  5. Tony Poll Results! Fans Waved Back at Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen Performance

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps