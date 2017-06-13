Telly Leung Takes a Magic Carpet Ride into Broadway's Aladdin

Stage veteran Telly Leung begins in the title role in Aladdin on June 13. He takes over for Jacob Dickey, who has played the role following the exit of original Broadway cast member Adam Jacobs, who is leading the musical's North American tour, currently playing Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.



Leung (whose debut in Aladdin is a Broadway.com Save the Date pick) last appeared on the Great White Way in the a cappella musical In Transit. His additional credits include Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song on Broadway, as well as a stint on TV's Glee.



In addition to Leung, the cast of Aladdin currently includes Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Major Attaway as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar; Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.



In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Tia Altinay, Netanel Bellaishe, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Josh Drake, Tiffany Evariste, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Hyndman, Donald Jones, Jr., Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Michael Mindlin, Amber Owens, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Angelo Soriano, Dennis Stowe and Kathryn Terza.