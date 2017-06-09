Proud of This Boy! Here's a First Look at Telly Leung in Aladdin

Telly Leung is set to step into the shining, shimmering, splendid lead role of Aladdin beginning on June 13! We can't wait to see the Broadway alum and Glee fave lend his golden pipes to the titular role in the musical (we even made him stepping into it a June Save the Date pick!). This first peek at him as Disney's beloved diamond in the rough has got us excited. Take a look at Leung as the headliner in Aladdin, and be sure to take a magic carpet ride with him at the New Amsterdam Theatre!