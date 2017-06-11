Broadway BUZZ

Cynthia Nixon Takes Home Her Second Tony Award for The Little Foxes
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2017
Cynthia Nixon
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cynthia Nixon has won her second Tony Award! She takes home the prize in the Best Featured Actress in a Play category for her performance as Birdie in The Little Foxes. Nixon's win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad in A Doll’s House, Part 2 as well as Sweat's Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson. You can catch Nixon in The Little Foxes at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through July 2.

"It’s been a real wonderful moment of sisterhood,” said Nixon in the Tony Awards press room of her collaboration with Tony nominee Laura Linney, with whom she rotates the roles of Birdie and Regina nightly in the revival.

Watch her full acceptance speech below!



Nixon received a Tony Award in 2006 for her performance in Rabbit Hole. She garnered Emmys for Sex and the City and Law and Order: SVU and was additionally Tony-nominated for Indiscretions and Wit. Her other numerous Broadway credits include The Real Thing, The Women and Angels in America.

Congrats to Nixon on her first Tony win! Take a look back at some of our favorite moments with Nixon and The Little Foxes cast.

The Little Foxes

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon star in Lillian Hellman's family drama.
