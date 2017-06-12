Tickets Are Now On Sale for Starry Harold Prince Revue Prince of Broadway

There's a bundle of Broadway royalty attached to this show! Tickets are now on sale for Prince of Broadway. The new work will start previews on August 3 with an opening night set for August 24 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



As previously reported, the superbly starry cast includes Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck.



Prince of Broadway had its 2015 world premiere in Japan. The musical includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince his record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman; and direction by Prince himself.