M. Butterfly, Starring Clive Owen & Directed by Julie Taymor, Announces Broadway Start Date

The new Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning drama M. Butterfly, starring Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, will begin previews on October 7. As previously announced, the revival is set to officially open on October 26 at a Shubert venue to be announced.



Inspired by Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene Gallimard (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling, a soprano at the Beijing Opera.



Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.