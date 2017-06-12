Broadway BUZZ

M. Butterfly, Starring Clive Owen & Directed by Julie Taymor, Announces Broadway Start Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2017
Clive Owen
(Photo: Gerhard Kassner)

The new Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning drama M. Butterfly, starring Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, will begin previews on October 7. As previously announced, the revival is set to officially open on October 26 at a Shubert venue to be announced.

Inspired by Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene Gallimard (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling, a soprano at the Beijing Opera.

Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.

 

 

 

 

 

 

M. Butterfly

Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang's retelling of Puccini's classic opera.
