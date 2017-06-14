Order Up! Piping Hot Shots of Betsy Wolfe's First Night in Waitress

We already want seconds of this performance! Broadway fave Betsy Wolfe officially joined the cast of Waitress on June 13, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture shots of Wolfe posing with some pie and her new pals. She offers her powerful pipes to the role of Jenna, previously played by the show's Tony- and Grammy-nominated music maker Sara Bareilles. Wolfe joins a cast that includes Caitlin Houlahan, Charity Angel Dawson, Joe Tippett, Christopher Fitzgerald and Chris Diamantopoulos; as previously announced, original cast member Drew Gehling will step back into the role of Dr. Pomatter on June 27. Catch Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!



