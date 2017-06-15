Broadway BUZZ

Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer & More Prep for Vassar & New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Season
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 15, 2017
Lisa Kron, Oleg Glushkov, Peter Lerman, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer, Dave Thomas Brown & Lauren Patten
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Hamilton, The Humans, American Idiot and The Wolves are just a few buzzed-about productions that have Vassar & New York Stage and Film roots. On June 15, those involved in the 33rd Powerhouse Theater season gathered together to meet the press. As previously reported, Michael Mayer will direct Stilyagi, which features lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Peter Lerman. Cast members Krysta Rodriguez, Dave Thomas Brown and Lauren Patten were in on the action to snap a pic; Stilyagiwill run from June 23-25. In addition, Josh Radnor's new comedy Sacred Valley, which is directed by Sheryl Kaller and focuses partly on hallucinogens, will receive a full staging June 29-July 9. Radnor and Kaller took a group photo with the play's stars Michael Chernus, David Patterson and Abigail Spencer. Take a look at the pics, and keep an eye on these productions!

