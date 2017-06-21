Lillias White & Georgia Engel Set for New Musical Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse

Lillias White and Georgia Engel will lead the cast of the new musical Half Time, set to make its east coast premiere at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse from May 31 to July 1, 2018. Half Time has a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean. Jerry Mitchell will direct and choreograph.



Inspired by the documentary Gotta Dance, Half Time the incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team. They have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60. Only after making the cut do they learn they won’t be dancing tap, salsa or swing—instead, they will bring down the house with a style that is entirely new to them: hip-hop.



“I am thrilled our new musical Half Time will be a part of the very exciting 2017-2018 Paper Mill season,” stated Mitchell. “Half Time celebrates the singular power of music and dance to unleash big emotions and bring people together. We can’t wait to share it with the amazing audiences at Paper Mill.”



Half Time, formerly titled Gotta Dance, played a 2015 run in Chicago. The show has had its eyes on Broadway since as early as 2015.