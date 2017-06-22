Rejoice! Paula Vogel's Indecent Will Play a Longer Run on Broadway

Audiences will have more chances to see Paula Vogel's acclaimed play Indecent. Despite an initial June 25 closing announcement, the exciting new work will now remain open through August 6 at the Cort Theatre.



Indecent, which began previews on April 4 and opened on April 18, explores the impact of Sholem Asch's controversial 1923 work God of Vengeance. It stars Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Eleanor Reissa, Richard Topol and Adina Verson.



Indecent is the winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, for director Rebecca Taichman and lighting designer Christopher Akerlind. The work features original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. Indecent marks the Broadway debut of iconic playwright Vogel, who received the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play How I Learned to Drive.



