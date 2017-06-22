Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The company of 'Indecent'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Rejoice! Paula Vogel's Indecent Will Play a Longer Run on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 22, 2017

Audiences will have more chances to see Paula Vogel's acclaimed play Indecent. Despite an initial June 25 closing announcement, the exciting new work will now remain open through August 6 at the Cort Theatre.

Indecent, which began previews on April 4 and opened on April 18, explores the impact of Sholem Asch's controversial 1923 work God of Vengeance. It stars Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Eleanor Reissa, Richard Topol and Adina Verson.

Indecent is the winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, for director Rebecca Taichman and lighting designer Christopher Akerlind. The work features original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. Indecent marks the Broadway debut of iconic playwright Vogel, who received the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play How I Learned to Drive.

Indecent

A deeply moving new play with music, inspired by true events.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss Made Out with His American Crime Story Producer During Hedwig
  2. Cats Revival Sets Broadway Closing Date
  3. Watch Audra McDonald & More Get Sexy in the Hello Again Trailer
  4. Miss Saigon Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada’s Advice for the Jimmy Awards 2017 Performers: ‘Stop Comparing’
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps