Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bandstand Cast Album Is Released & More

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new reason to celebrate! The Tony-winning Hamilton creator will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Miranda tweeted the news after an L.A. lunch with '90s music icon Weird Al Yankovic. In fact, the pair found out on the same day that they'd both be receiving stars! And now we're super curious to know what these guys were lunching about. We are more than down for a Weird Al-Lin Manuel Broadway musical collaboration.
Get to Know Broadway's New Aladdin, Telly Leung!
Broadway favorite Telly Leung recently joined the company of Disney's hit musical Aladdin, playing the title role at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Disney has released a new video featuring standout star Leung sharing what it means to him to play the iconic role. Give a watch to the recent star of Broadway's In Transit below, and make your way over to 42nd Street for Broadway's one-and-only magic carpet ride.
See Kevin Kline's Tony-Winning Present Laughter Turn on Broadway HD
Kevin Kline took home his third Tony Award on June 11 for his first Noël Coward play, the hit revival of Present Laughter. Kline stars as matinée idol Garry Essendine in the new production of the classic work. If you can't make it to the St. James Theatre before the completion of the show's run on July 2, you have a chance tonight to watch it live on BroadwayHD! So pop some popcorn, hop on your couch and grab your remote control for a laugh-filled Friday night in.
Ain't We Proud! Bandstand Cast Album Is Released Today
Broadway Records' original cast album of the new musical Bandstand is available digitally beginning today! The exciting original musical starring Corey Cott and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes took home a 2017 Tony Award for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography. The CD of the cast album featuring stirring new music by Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor will be made available on June 30. Be sure to download your digital copy today, and then head on over to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to see the moving new show live.