Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bandstand Cast Album Is Released & More

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new reason to celebrate! The Tony-winning Hamilton creator will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Miranda tweeted the news after an L.A. lunch with '90s music icon Weird Al Yankovic. In fact, the pair found out on the same day that they'd both be receiving stars! And now we're super curious to know what these guys were lunching about. We are more than down for a Weird Al-Lin Manuel Broadway musical collaboration.



I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he’s getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/qjwaULfTny — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017